Remembering Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the 'Iron Man of India' on his 70th death anniversary

NEW DELHI: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, was one of those leaders who are remembered for their selfless service to the nation. On Tuesday (December 15), the country is remembering him on his 70th death anniversary.

A successful lawyer by profession, Patel was a senior Congress leader, who played a leading role in the country's struggle for independence and guided its integration into a united, independent nation. He acted as Home Minister during the political integration of India and the Indo-Pakistani War of 1947. He was known to be an ardent supporter of Father of the Nation 'Mahatma Gandhi'.

Patel was born in Nadiad District Kheda and raised in the countryside of the state of Gujarat. He subsequently organised peasants from Kheda, Borsad, and Bardoli in Gujarat in non-violent civil disobedience against the British Raj, becoming one of the most influential leaders in Gujarat. He was appointed as the 49th President of Congress, organising the party for elections in 1934 and 1937 while promoting the Quit India Movement.

As the first Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India, Patel is credited with unifying hundreds of princely states with the Union of India following independence through a mix of persuasion, dialogue and even use of force when required. His commitment to national integration earned him the tag of 'Iron Man of India'.

The Statue of Unity, the world's tallest statue, was dedicated to him on 31 October 2018 which is approximately 182 metres (597 ft) in height.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and hailed him as the 'iron man' who laid the foundation of a strong and prosperous India. "The path shown by him will always inspire us to protect the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The prime minister has often expressed his deep admiration and respect for him and has been the brain behind the Statue of Unity project in Gujarat, a tribute to Sardar Patel who passed away in 1950.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu also paid tribute to the freedom fighter, and tweeted, "My humble tributes to the leader I admire most - the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel - on his death anniversary. His contribution to the Indian freedom struggle and his unparalleled effort in integrating more than 560 princely States with the Indian Union will forever inspire every Indian."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to Patel on his death anniversary in Hazratganj.

Live TV