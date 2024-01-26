Republic Day 2024 Parade: Nari Shakti To Take Centre Stage At Kartavya Path - Top Points

India is all geared up to celebrate its 75th Republic Day in full glory. While the country witnesses celebrations across states, the Republic Day parade in the national capital remains a highlight of this special day. This year's parade will see an enthralling showcase of India's military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic 'Kartavya Path' in the national capital. The parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative which will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival. Here are some key features of the parade.

- 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra Ki Matruka' - these are two themes of the 75th Republic Day parade.

- India's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

- The ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. After that, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

- President Droupadi Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron's arrival will be escorted by the ‘Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak’ - the President’s Bodyguard. The President’s bodyguard is the senior-most Regiment of the Indian Army.

- According to the Defence Ministry, the two Presidents will arrive in the 'traditional buggy', a practice which is making a comeback after a gap of 40 years.

- The National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

- A band performance - 'Aavaahan' - will see the participation of over 100 women artists, who will play various types of percussion instruments, symbolising Nari Shakti. The parade will then commence with President Murmu taking the salute.

- This will be the first time that the Republic Day parade will see the participation of an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force's fly-past, representing Nari Shakti or women's power.

- The Republic Day parade will put on display the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.

- The parade will be heralded by over 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by these women artists.

- Contingents of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, CAPF, Delhi Police, NCC, and NSS will march on the Kartavya Path.

- Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part.

- The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am and run for approximately 90 minutes.