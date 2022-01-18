हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Republic Day celebrations

Republic Day celebration: Delhi to have multi-layer security cover with facial recognition systems in place

Zee News file pic

New Delhi: After the improvised explosive device (IED) was found at Ghazipur Flower Market ahead of Republic Day and later diffused, the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover, installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs.

Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi, said that apart from the terror threat, the rise in cases of COVID-19 is also a major challenge for the force. 

He has briefed the police personnel about the necessary precautions that need to be followed and has tightened the security arrangements in New Delhi.

"We have intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area. A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon," he said.

He added that around 300 cameras with FRS-enabled facilities have been deployed in and around Rajpath. The systems have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals."

Due to COVID-19-related restrictions, only 4,000 tickets will be available and a total of 24,000 people will be allowed to attend the event," he added.

