Saradha Chit Fund scam: CBI summons ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar for questioning at 2 pm today

In a fresh trouble for former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday issued a summon to him asking him to appear before the probe agncy for questioning at 2 pm on Monday. It is to be noted that Kumar failed to appear for questioning before the agency despite being summoned after the Calcutta High Court passed an order withdrawing the protection from arrest granted to him in the case.

Meanwhile, Kumar has approached Barasat CBI court for anticipatory bail plea and his plea will be heard on Tuesday. Sources told Zee Media that CBI is also set to move the Supreme Court to file a caveat against Kumar's anticipatory bail. It is expected that CBI will ask for non-bailable warrant of Kumar in Barasat CBI court.

On Sunday, a two-member team of the CBI had submitted a letter to the West Bengal DGP in connection with charges against Rajeev Kumar. The investigating agency wants to question the former Kolkata Police Commissioner in connection with the Saradha Chit Fund scam. The CBI team reached Nabbana to serve letters to DGP, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, West Bengal government regarding Rajeev Kumar on Sunday.

Rajeev Kumar, who is currently the West Bengal CID Additional Director General, was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the scam before the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI in 2014, along with other chit fund cases. The CBI had earlier said that it needs to interrogate the former Kolkata police commissioner, who is accused of tampering with evidence. The promoters of Saradha Group of Companies had allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.