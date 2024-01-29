Savarkar’s Grandson Launches Book Titled 'Make Sure Gandhi Is Dead'

Ranjit Savarkar, the grandson of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, has launched his book titled 'Make Sure Gandhi Is Dead', in which he has made several claims that contradict the official version of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. The book was published in Maharashtra Sadan, New Delhi, on Monday.

In his book, Savarkar has claimed that Nathuram Godse, the man who was convicted and executed for killing Gandhi, did not fire the fatal shots at the Father of the Nation. He has also claimed that he has evidence to prove that the bullets found in Gandhi's body came from a different direction and a different gun than Godse's pistol.

Savarkar has also appealed to the authorities to find out the real culprits behind Gandhi's murder, and to exonerate Godse and his co-accused, including his grandfather, who were implicated in the conspiracy.

Savarkar has also defended Godse's ideology and actions, saying that he was a patriotic RSS volunteer who was banned from RSS and Hindu Mahasabha for his radical views. He has also said that his book will show that a great sin was hidden by taking the name of Ram, and that Godse was a scapegoat for a larger conspiracy.

Savarkar's book has sparked a heated debate among historians, politicians and the public, with some calling it a revisionist attempt to distort history and glorify violence, and others calling it a courageous expose of the truth and a demand for justice.