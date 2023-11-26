Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the nation through his 107th Mann Ki Baat. Addressing the nation, PM Modi not only paid tributes to the 26/11 terror attack victims and martyrs, he also made some key appeals to the people. Sharing that the use of cash to buy goods on Diwali decreased for the second year in a row, PM Modi urged people to take a vow to not use cash for a month and only use digital payments. He also urged people to share their selfies after one month.

PM Modi also urged people to go vocal for local and buy only Indian products. PM Modi said that the sentiment towards Indian products should not be limited only to festivals. The season of weddings has also begun now. Some business organizations estimate that there could be a business of around Rs 5 lakh crore in this wedding season. He urged people to give prominence to Made in India products in their wedding shopping.

The success of 'Vocal For Local' is opening the doors to a 'Developed India'. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/EzddBE5Jxj — PMO India (@PMOIndia) November 26, 2023

"When it comes to weddings, there is something that has been bothering me for a long time, and if I don't express the pain in my heart to my family members, then whom should I tell?" said PM Modi. The Prime Minister said that the trend of Indians getting married abroad has been rising in recent times. "Is this necessary? In the soil of India, among the people of India, if we celebrate weddings, the money stays within the country. People of the country will get an opportunity to serve in your wedding, and even the smallest of the poor will share stories of your wedding with their children," said PM Modi indicating the role of wedding season in boosting the Indian economy.