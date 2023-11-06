Schools In Gurugram, Faridabad Mulling Online Option As Air Quality Worsens, Outdoor Activities Closed In Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad Schools

NOIDA: With the air quality deteriorating in the Delhi-NC region, several schools in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are mulling online options for their students and banning all kinds of outdoor activities till the air quality improves. In view of the situation, some schools have announced that they will be switching to online classes, citing concerns over students’ health. Schools, especially in Noida and Delhi, have shut all kinds of outdoor activities such as morning assemblies and sports-related events.

Some schools even stated that they called off events such as annual sports days and inter-school competitions, which were scheduled to be held this week, in the wake of the hazardous haze currently blanketing the region.

Primary Schools Closed; Online Classes For Grades 6-12

As the pollution levels continue to soar, Delhi Education Minister Atishi has announced the closure of primary schools in the city until November 10. For students in grades 6-12, the option of shifting to online classes is being offered. “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes,” she announced on social media X.

The announcement was made as pollution levels once again reached the “severe plus” category in the capital due to unfavourable wind conditions, particularly calm winds during the night. A toxic haze lingered over Delhi for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday.

Though the air pollution woes are similar in Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad, the respective state governments have not yet declared any holiday in schools here. However, the administration is keen on allowing online classes for students.

Delhi's AQI in 'severe' category

The overall air quality in the National Capital continues to be in the 'severe' category' for the fifth straight day, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), the air quality in the National Capital was recorded at 488, up from 410 a day ago.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all concerned departments today in view of the increasing pollution, his office said in a brief statement.

GRAP-4 Implemented

The statement further informed that the meeting has been called to strictly implement GRAP-4. This comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday decided to invoke Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality.The Air Quality Commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

GRAP Stage-IV restrictions also include NCR State Govts and GNCTD may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX, and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

Key measures under GRAP Stage 4

Under Stage IV of GRAP, several crucial actions have been put into effect, including:

-A ban on the entry of most truck traffic into Delhi.

-A prohibition on the operation of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, with exceptions for essential services.

-Consideration for discontinuing physical classes for students in classes VI-IX and class XI, shifting to online lessons.

-Consideration for allowing offices to operate at 50% strength and enabling remote work options.

-Potential additional measures like the closure of educational institutions and restrictions on vehicle usage based on an odd-even registration system.

Delhi's air quality remains a prime concern

Delhi's air quality remains a major concern as it lingers in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day. While there has been a marginal improvement in the Air Quality Index (AQI), the overall situation remains critical.

What's causing the air pollution?

The cases of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are the major sources of air pollution in the city. Meanwhile, a similar situation was witnessed in Bathinda, Punjab where the AQI remained in the (very poor) category with an overall Air Quality Index recorded at 215.

NGT Calls for immediate action

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has urged the Chief Secretaries of affected states to take immediate remedial action and submit reports on measures taken to improve air quality. The NGT emphasizes the importance of safeguarding residents' health and ensuring better air quality in these cities.

Serious health implications

Delhi's air quality continues to rank among the worst in the world's capital cities, with significant health implications. Air pollution, as reported by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, is shortening lives in Delhi by nearly 12 years. This crisis has forced many to forgo outdoor activities, and it poses particular risks to children, who breathe in higher concentrations of pollutants.

The severity of the situation underscores the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address air quality concerns in the national capital.

What do the doctors say?

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even poses a risk of lung cancer.