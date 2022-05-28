Scrub Typhus: Over 80 cases in Bengal reportedly infected- causes and symptoms

Did you have a fever? Then it's not too late. Go to the doctor now. This is what experts advise the residents of Coochbehar in West Bengal. The reason for this is that Scrub Typhus has increased the concern in this district of North Bengal. According to the district health department, as of May this year, there were close to 60 cases of scrub typhus. Along with corona, monkey pox, Scrub Typhus is increasing the concern in Bengal. Suddenly, the number of Scrub Typhus cases in Coochbehar district has started increasing. In the last few months, the number of Scrub Typhus cases in the district (Cooch Behar) has crossed 80. The district health department has been rushed to deal with the situation.

The coochbehar district health department is already forming special teams with health workers in gram panchayats and municipalities. The team includes health workers as well as municipal and gram panchayat workers. They are roaming around the area and collecting the blood of those suffering from fever along with the awareness campaign of Scrub Typhus infection.

The health department officials are hopeful that Scrub Typhus cases will be found and the prevalence of the disease can be prevented only if the public is aware.

According to the district health department, Last year, the number of cases of Scrub Typhus was 4. This time in the first five months, the reason for the increase in the number by almost 15 times, the health officials of the district say that more tests are done.

Scrub Typhus: Symptoms

Like the common fever, the symptoms of this disease are:

1. Pain in the hands and feet.

2. Insect bite marks are found on the body.

3. Headache

4. Persistent fever

5. Low blood pressure

6. In some cases cough and cold

7. Rash all over the body.

8. Stomach trouble

Scrub Typhus: Causes

1. Doctors say that just as dengue is bitten by the Aedes mosquito, the Scrub Typhus bacteria enter the body by the bite of a type of insect called trombicullid mites!

2. If caught first, it is possible to quickly deal with scrub typhus.

3. Scrub typhus becomes life-threatening when the diagnosis is delayed.