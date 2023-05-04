topStoriesenglish2602554
WRESTLER PROTEST

Scuffle Breaks Out Between Protesting Wrestlers And Delhi Police

Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and with other top grapplers were continuously protesting against sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan demanding his arrest. 

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 12:10 AM IST

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out between ace wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh and Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Wrestler Bajrang Punia alleged that police is using force against the players and urged the nation to support their cause. "We're in need of the support of the whole country, everyone must come to Delhi. Police using force against us, abusing women and doing nothing against Brij Bhushan," said Punia. Ace wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Mallikh and with other top grapplers were continuously protesting against sexual harassment charges against WFI chief Brij Bhushan demanding his arrest. 

Earlier on Wedneday, the Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha arrived at Jantar Mantar where the wrestlers have been staging a protest for the last 11 days demanding that action be taken against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment. The IOA president arrived at Jantar Mantar earlier today where the wrestlers have been staging a protest for the last 11 days demanding that action be taken against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing allegations of sexual harassment.

Previously, Usha had ruffled feathers with her remarks that the wrestlers should have approached the IOA instead of going out in the streets against the WFI and its president, whom the wrestlers accused of sexual harassment and mismanagement of athletes. "Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they did not come to IOA. It is not good for sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline," the IOA president had told mediapersons.

Wrestlers had expressed their disappointment at her April 27 remarks. Three months ago prominent wrestlers came forward to lead a protest against the WFI Chief, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the formation of an 'oversight committee' to probe allegations levelled against the WFI and its chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and other coaches.

The committee was tasked with submitting a report on the issue to the ministry. The wrestlers launched a fresh protest in April. On April 30, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against WFI president Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers by him. Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

