Senthil Balaji Returns To Tamil Nadu Cabinet After Over 450 Days in Jail; 3 Others Sworn-In As Ministers

Senior DMK leader V. Senthil Balaji, who recently walked out of prison after spending over 450 days behind bars in connection with a cash for jobs case, was on Sunday sworn in as Minister in the Tamil Nadu Cabinet headed by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Besides, Govi Chezhian, R. Rajendran and S.M. Nasser were also sworn-in as ministers in the M.K. Stalin-led Cabinet.

Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to the four new ministers at the Raj Bhavan. Senthil Balaji was assigned the portfolios of Electricity, Excise and Prohibition in the M.K. Stalin government. Dalit leader Govi Chezhian will be the new Higher Education Minister while R. Rajendran was given the Tourism portfolio.

S.M. Nasser will look after the Minorities Welfare and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare department in the Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government. An influential DMK leader from the western Tamil Nadu region, Senthil Balaji walked out of the Puzhal central prison on Thursday after spending 471 days in jail.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a case related to a cash for jobs case while serving as minister in the previous AIADMK government. Senthil Balaji later switched to the DMK and won on the party ticket in the 2021 Assembly elections from the Karur constituency.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was appointed Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, was also present during the swearing-in ceremony. Udhayanidhi Stalin has been given the additional responsibilities of the Planning & Development department apart from the Youth Welfare and Sports Development, which he held earlier before being elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the memorials of founder leaders of DMK, C.N. Annadurai -- the first DMK Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and M. Karunanidhi -- grandfather of CM Stalin's son. He also paid floral tributes at the memorials. Later, speaking to mediapersons, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he considers his elevation to the post of the Deputy Chief minister a bigger responsibility.