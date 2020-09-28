Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi, UP CM media adviser Mrityunjay Kumar engage in war of words over tweet on Shaheed Bhagat Singh

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday (September 28) got into a word of war with Mrityunjay Kumar, media adviser to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over a Twitter post she shared on Shaheed Bhagat Singh birth anniversary.

Mrityunjay Kumar took a dig at Priyanka, sharing a screenshot of her Twitter post in which she used a picture of freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad while paying tribute to Bhagat Singh.

"'Salute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji on his birth anniversary. It is a shame that some people do not even know the difference between Chandrashekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh Ji," Mrityunjay Kumar tweeted on Chaturvedi's post.

शहीद भगत सिंह जी को जयंती पर नमन

शर्म की बात है कि कुछ लोग चंद्रशेखर आज़ाद और भगत सिंह जी में फ़र्क़ तक नहीं जानते। pic.twitter.com/e5MNIBMV9c — Mrityunjay Kumar (@MrityunjayUP) September 28, 2020

As soon as the Sena leader realized her mistake, she pulled down the tweet and issued a clarification saying it was an old tweet of hers. However, she did not stop herself from taking on Mrityunjay Kumar which led to a fierce dispute between the two on social media.

Replying to Kumar's tweet, Chaturvedi wrote, "Haha! Many such mistakes will also come out from Prime Minister Modi's Twitter account."

Reacting to another of Priyanka Chaturvedi's on Salman Khan, Kumar wrote, "Anyone can enter politics. Those who kick the party and ideology can enter, so why not a policeman? Neither maths nor Hindi is good." He also pointed out towards Chaturvedi's Hindi spelling error in the tweet.

On this Chaturvedi wrote, "Wrong spelling but the arrow hit the target and it became evident with your frustration. Yes, everyone is allowed to enter politics, but not to start a political campaign by secretly using uniform and rank. PS: Your time to find spelling errors starts now! Jai Hind."