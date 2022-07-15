NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

SHOCKING! Lizard found in Uttar Pradesh's school's mid-day meal, read details

 An enquiry committee comprising 3 officials was formed which will submit a report within 2 days about the contamination of food, reported ANI.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 06:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

SHOCKING! Lizard found in Uttar Pradesh's school's mid-day meal, read details

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident, a lizard was reportedly found in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzaffarnagar school’s mid-day meal. Some students were taken ill after having the contaminated food and have been admitted to hospital, ANI reported. Meanwhile, the principal of the concerned school has been suspended and two cooks, who were responsible for the meal that day, were also removed, ANI quoted Shubham Shukla, BSA as saying. According to him, all 30 school children, who were admitted to the hospital, are released from the hospital.  The food sampling report will be released in 2-3 days, however, food samples could not be collected.

Meanwhile, to investigate the case, which is not the first of its kind, an enquiry committee comprising 3 officials was formed which will submit a report within 2 days. We could not get a sample of food as it had been thrown away. As to who threw it away is also being enquired, said Shukla.

Such cases are not limited to Uttar Pradesh but have been reported from other states as well. Not so while ago, a lizard was found in a mid-day meal in a government school in Karanataka led to the hospitalisation of 80 students. A dead lizard was reportedly found in the mid-day meal served at a government school in Venkatapura Tanda village. All 80 children were rushed to a government hospital in Ranibennur town.

Earlier, rotten eggs with worms were found in a government school in Tamil Nadu. The eggs were distributed as part of the mid-day meal scheme for kindergarten students.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Why a conflict over Tricolor campaign in Jammu & Kashmir?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Amarnath Yatris will get booklet carrying information about real history of Amarnath cave
DNA Video
DNA: Will India also land up in a similar economic crisis as Sri Lanka?
DNA Video
DNA: Three big mistakes that led to economic crisis in Sri Lanka
DNA Video
DNA: Why is the Rajapaksa family responsible for Sri Lanka's economic crisis?
DNA Video
DNA: Violence breaks out in Colombo after President Gotabaya flees the country