Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident, a lizard was reportedly found in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzzaffarnagar school’s mid-day meal. Some students were taken ill after having the contaminated food and have been admitted to hospital, ANI reported. Meanwhile, the principal of the concerned school has been suspended and two cooks, who were responsible for the meal that day, were also removed, ANI quoted Shubham Shukla, BSA as saying. According to him, all 30 school children, who were admitted to the hospital, are released from the hospital. The food sampling report will be released in 2-3 days, however, food samples could not be collected.

Meanwhile, to investigate the case, which is not the first of its kind, an enquiry committee comprising 3 officials was formed which will submit a report within 2 days. We could not get a sample of food as it had been thrown away. As to who threw it away is also being enquired, said Shukla.

Such cases are not limited to Uttar Pradesh but have been reported from other states as well. Not so while ago, a lizard was found in a mid-day meal in a government school in Karanataka led to the hospitalisation of 80 students. A dead lizard was reportedly found in the mid-day meal served at a government school in Venkatapura Tanda village. All 80 children were rushed to a government hospital in Ranibennur town.

Earlier, rotten eggs with worms were found in a government school in Tamil Nadu. The eggs were distributed as part of the mid-day meal scheme for kindergarten students.