Rahul Gandhi US Visit: Hitting out at the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the India and China border dispute, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the remarks made by him are misleading and beyond facts. He also said that the former Congress chief should refrain from making such false statements.

While speaking at a press conference at the prestigious National Press Club on Tuesday, Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over its handling of the conflict with China. Speaking to reporters in Washington, he said that it is a “disaster” that 4,000 square kilometres of Indian territory is “occupied” by troops from the neighbouring country.

On a query pertaining to China, the Congress MP said, “Well, if you call having Chinese troops in 4,000 square kilometres of our territory handling something well, then maybe. We've got Chinese troops occupying land the size of Delhi in Ladakh. I think that's a disaster. Media doesn't like to write about it."

“How would America react if a neighbour occupied 4,000 square kilometres of your territory? Would any president be able to get away with saying that he's handled that well? So, I don't think Modi has handled China well. I think there's no reason Chinese troops should be sitting in our territory,” Gandhi said.

Rajnath Singh took to social media platform X and slammed the Lok Sabha LoP, saying that it seems that while running the shop of love, Rahul Gandhi has opened a shop of lies.

"Similarly, the kind of claims he has made on the soil of America regarding the India-China border dispute are also misleading and beyond facts. It seems that while running the shop of love, Rahulji has opened a shop of lies. Rahulji should refrain from making such false statements," he said.

लोकसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष श्री राहुल गांधी अपने विदेश दौरे के दौरान जिस तरह की भ्रामक, निराधार और तथ्यहीन बातें कर रहे हैं, वह बेहद शर्मनाक और भारत की गरिमा को ठेस पहुँचाने वाली हैं। उन्होंने कहा है कि भारत में सिख समाज को गुरद्वारों में पगड़ी पहनने की इजाज़त नहीं है, उन्हें… — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 11, 2024

Rahul Gandhi is on a three-day visit to the United States. After his scheduled events in Washington, he will head back to Delhi.

