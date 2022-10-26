NewsIndia
KASHMIRI PANDIT

Shopian village sees exodus of Kashmiri Pandit families after recent killing of community member by terrorists

Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists outside his ancestral house in Choudharygund village of Shopian district on October 15.

Jammu: As terrorists carried out a number of targeted killings recently, 10 Kashmiri Pandit families have left their village in Shopian district in south Kashmir out of fear and reached Jammu. The residents of Choudharygund said the recent terrorist attacks have triggered a fear psychosis among the Pandits who lived in Kashmir through the most difficult period of terrorism in 1990s and did not leave their homes. Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists outside his ancestral house in Choudharygund village of Shopian district on October 15. On October 18, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists while they were asleep in their rented accommodation in Shopian. "Ten families comprising 35 to 40 Kashmiri Pandits have migrated out of our village due to the fear psychosis," a resident of Choudharygund village who faced a death threat recently told PTI. He said the village was now empty.

"The situation is not conducive for us to live in the Kashmir valley. We live in fear due to the killings. There is no security for us," another villager said.

The villagers alleged a police post was set up away from their village even though they repeatedly sought protection.They said they have left everything in their houses, even the recent harvest of apple. Those who have reached Jammu are living with their relatives.

Earlier, a Kashmiri Pandit was shot dead in Choudhry Gund area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on 15 october. the injured, identified as Puran Krishan Bhat son of Puran Krishan Bhat of Choudry Gund was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

Protests and demonstrations were held at across the valley against the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat. Apart from the Migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees, huge number of locals, including members from civil society also took part in these protests and demanded stern action against the killers.

