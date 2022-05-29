हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidhu Moosewala

Breaking News: Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot at, rushed to hospital

Three people were injured alongwith Sidhu Moosewala in the firing. All the three  have been admitted to the hospital.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was on Sunday (May 29) shot at by unidentified assailants. As per the reports coming in, the incident took place in Mansa city of Punjba. Following the shootout, Sidhu was immediately rushed to  a hospital in Mansa where he has been admitted in a critical condition. 

He is currently getting treatement by doctors. 

Sidhu Moosewala had contested the Punjab assembly election on a Congress ticket from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP candidate Vijay Singla by a huge margin. Vijay Singla was recently sacked by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over corruption charges.

On April 11, 2022 Sidhu released a new song titled 'Scapegoat' in which he laments his failure in the recent state assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the popular singer called the voters of Punjab 'gaddar' (traitors) in the song for making AAP win. 

AAP also claimed that Moose Wala's song perpetuates the Congress' 'anti-Punjab' mentality and has demanded an answer from the party's newly appointed state unit president, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on whether he endorsed the singer's views.

