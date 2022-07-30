Some elements creating acrimony in name of religion, ideology: NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Saturday (July 30) warned that some people are trying to create conflict in the name of religion and ideology which is affecting the country. “Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They're creating acrimony and conflict in the name of religion and ideology, it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Doval empahised on maintaining unity in the country in order to overcome the conflict in the world. “There's an atmosphere of conflict in the world, if we have to tackle that atmosphere, it's important to maintain the unity of the country together. The way India is progressing will benefit people from all religions,” the NSA added.

Some elements are trying to create an atmosphere that's vitiating the progress of India. They're creating acrimony & conflict in the name of religion & ideology, it's affecting the entire country while spilling over outside the country too: NSA Ajit Doval in Delhi pic.twitter.com/5oqoS3Htnh — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2022

He said that we should not be mute spectators and work on our differences on the ground. “Instead of being mute spectators, we have to work on the ground on our differences along with strengthening our voices. We've to make every sect of India feel that we are a country together, we are proud of it and that every religion can be professed with freedom here,” Doval said.

All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council chairman Hazrat Syed Naseruddin Chishty who was also present at the event called on banning radical organisations like PFI if there is evidence against them. "...We condemn when an incident occurs. It's time to do something. Need of hour to rein in and ban radical organisations. Be it any radical org, incl, they should be banned if there is evidence against them..," ANI quoted him as saying.

(With agency inputs)