Urfi Javed Deserves RESPECT. Period.

Love to hate her, hate to love her, but you cannot ignore Urfi Javed. On one hand, she provokes purists with her provocative and outrageous fashion choices. On the other, you cannot help but admire and even applaud her for being unapologetic and indifferent towards the so-called fashion elite and the many haters around her. Disgraceful, atrocious, and appalling are just some adjectives that have been prefixed to describe Urfi Javed’s clothing by the moral police.

From see-through flimsy materials, photo prints and even masking tape draped around her petite frame, cell phones to keyboards masquerading as top wear, micro-minis to tiny bra tops, leaving little to the imagination, she is a fashion rebel in the truest sense of the word.

The former Big Boss contestant from anonymity became a social media presence one could not ignore, despite the polarising reactions to her outfits. Urfi who revealed that fashion designers refused to lend her clothes, created her signature style, in a way mocking the so-called style gurus.

Her do-it-yourself outfits do take inspiration from Hollywood influencers such as Kyle and Kendall Jenner, she even recreated the scene from American Beauty.

From the streets of Mumbai or the airport corridor became her fashion walkway. On one hand, she was abused, trolled and even mocked by celebrities, on the other she was given an appreciative nod by the rest..Though her prank of being arrested by the Mumbai Police for her clothes may have backfired on her, she is undaunted and nonchalant with the praise or the backlash that comes her way.

Ranveer Singh known for his own flamboyant and sartorial choices called her fashion icon.

Fashion designer Anand Bhushan who has styled the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Karisma Kapoor says, “ I have seen her wear some creative clothing made of unconventional materials….and I think it’s pretty cool….it’s a celebration of fashion….almost a mock to the existing standards of beauty and fashion.”

Why does Urfi irk many? The answer lies in the very patriarchy Urfi tried to defy, by running away from home and her abusive father. In a society where the male gaze is celebrated, the objectification of women in raunchy item numbers and titillating advertisements is not new. Women are often shamed about their bodies and clothing choices, the humiliation is often made public.

Urfi Javed’s fashion and style call it ludicrous, amusing, or over the top, is her statement. Yes, she in a way also derides the very society and its hypocrisies, as she spells out that obscenity perhaps lies in the eye of the beholder.