हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SP Azam Khan

SP MP Azam Khan, son Abdullah Khan test positive for COVID-19

Earlier in March, when the government had supplied vaccines for the inmates of the Jail, Azam Khan had refused to get inoculated.

SP MP Azam Khan, son Abdullah Khan test positive for COVID-19
File photo

Sitapur: Jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have tested positive for Covid-19. The RT-PCR reports of 13 inmates, including Azam Khan, lodged in Sitapur jail, have come out positive for the infection.

Jail Superintendent R.S. Yadav said Rampur MP Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan have been found to be infected with Covid-19 in a report released by the state health department on Friday night. Of the 13 inmates, 12 have been moved to a separate precinct.

According to the jail administration, Azam Khan had observed 14 'fasts' (roza) after which he complained of having contracted the infection. After investigation the prison authorities found that he was infected with the virus and he is undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

The prison doctor is examining all the jail inmates, including Azam Khan. The health department has been asked to investigate the other inmates. As soon as the health team arrives, Covid tests of more than 50 prisoners will be done.

Earlier in March, while the government had supplied vaccines for the inmates of the Jail, he had refused to get inoculated despite authorities insisting it was for the safety of all the inmates in the prison.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SP Azam KhanAbdullah Azam KhanCOVID-19Coronavirus
Next
Story

Telangana CM KCR removes Health Minister Etala Rajendra over land grabbing allegations

Must Watch

PT18M16S

Mumbai: Vaccination for people aged 18-44 years start today