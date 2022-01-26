Special people included in Centre's guest list for this year's Republic Day celebrations - Check who are they

New Delhi: On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday (January 26, 2022) several firsts have been planned this year. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade at Rajpath on January 26 and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29.

According to a few reports, special arrangements have also been made to give an opportunity to those segments of society which usually do not get to watch the Republic Day parade.

The Centre has invited some sections of auto-rickshaw drivers, construction workers, safai karamcharis and frontline health workers to watch the Republic Day Parade and the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony.

The Republic Day Parade ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, Prime Minister Modi and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.

As per tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute.

The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva Medal, a second-generation Army officer. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

It is noteworthy that several firsts have been planned during the main parade this year including the launch of 'Shaheedon Ko Shat Shat Naman’ programme by the National Cadet Corps; a grand flypast by 75 aircraft/helicopters of the Indian Air Force; cultural performances by 480 dancers selected through a nationwide Vande Bharatam dance competition; display of ten scrolls each of 75 metres prepared during the ‘Kala Kumbh’ event and installation of 10 large LED screens for a better viewing experience of spectators.

A drone show by 1,000 indigenously developed drones has also been planned for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony, along with projection mapping.

