Jammu Kashmir Special Task Force

Special task force to scrutinize cases invoking article 311 in Jammu Kashmir

Jammu Kashmir government formed a Special Task Force to screen cases of employees for invoking provisions of Article 311 (2) (c).

Special task force to scrutinize cases invoking article 311 in Jammu Kashmir
File photo

Jammu: The government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted a Special Task Force to screen cases of employees for invoking provisions of Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution. The task force will have the Additional Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir as its chairman.

The members of the task force include Inspector General of Police, a representative of the Home Department not below the rank of Additional Secretary, a representative of Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs not below the rank of Additional Secretary, and a representative of the concerned department as necessary, not below the rank of Additional Secretary.

"The terms of reference of the Special Task Force will be to scrutinize cases of employees suspected of activities requiring action under Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution of India, to compile a record of such employees, wherever necessary and to refer it to the Committee constituted vide Government Order No.738-JK(GAD) of 2020 dated July 30, 2020, to engage with other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) for identifying such other employees, as necessary and to take assistance of other Agencies and Department(s) in this regard, as necessary," an official statement said.

The STF shall speedily scrutinize such cases in a time-bound manner and shall be serviced by the Criminal Investigation Department, the statement said.

