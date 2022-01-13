Specially-abled minor girl found in distressed state in Rajasthan’s Alwar, undergoes surgery

New Delhi: A specially-abled minor girl, who was found in a distressed state with injuries in private parts in Alwar on Tuesday and was operated upon at a hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday and is currently stable. Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla, JK Lone Hospital, Jaipur on Thursday (January 13, 2022) informed that the girl is stable under the observation of doctors.

“The girl is stable under the observation of doctors. She was operated on yesterday for around 3 hours in the afternoon & her health was stable in the evening. We are not giving her food orally,” said Dr Arvind Kumar Shukla.

Police said prima facie it seemed to be a case of rape. The girl, about 14 years old, had been missing from her house for the last several hours before she was spotted lying on the road near Tijara Fatak at around 9 pm.

She was bleeding and was admitted to the district hospital from where she was referred to JK Lone hospital in Jaipur last night.

“The injury was deep and it took nearly two-and-half hours to operate,” Dr Arvind Shukla, superintendent of the JK Lone hospital-Jaipur, said. He said it will become clear from the report of medical jurist whether the injury was caused by sexual assault or anything else.

On Wednesday, Health minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Industry Minister Shakuntla Rawat, and Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh also visited the girl at the hospital and enquired about her health from doctors.

Following up on the conditions, Rajasthan Minister Parsadi Lal Meena, while talking to media on Thursday, said, “The doctors have successfully operated on her and she is out of danger now. SIT has been set up to probe the matter. The accused will be arrested and brought to justice at the earliest.”

“The entire treatment of the girl will be free and arrangements for stay and food for family members have also been made,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alwar police was yet to get any leads in the incident. Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam said different teams have been formed to investigate the case.

“CCTV cameras in the area were examined and 3-4 suspects were interrogated but there is no clarity. The girl is mentally weak and unable to speak properly,” she said.

The girl's family members noticed at around 4 pm on Tuesday that she was missing, another police officer said.

“They searched for the girl and when they were unable to find her, they approached a police check post. In the meantime, she was found near Tijara Fatak, nearly 25 kms from her house,” he said.

