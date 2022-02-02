Strengthen TMC, we will oust BJP from country: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (February 2) hit out at the BJP and said TMC will oust the saffron party from the country.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that the party is no longer just limited to West Bengal and is expanding to other parts of the country too. “Earlier people would associate TMC with West Bengal. Now, we have expanded the party and are spreading to other parts of the country,” Banerjee said.

She added, “I want to tell all, strengthen the party. We will oust BJP from the country. If we can oust Left from West Bengal after 34 years, we will be able to oust BJP too.”

Attacking Congress, the Bengal CM claimed it is working at the "behest of BJP". “I am sad that Congress works at the behest of BJP in Meghalaya and Punjab. Congress ko ahankaar hain," she said.

Further, Banerjee said she will follow the footsteps of Rabindranath Tagore and adhere to “Ekla Cholo Re”.

The TMC supremo also condemned the Union Budget and called it a “big zero”. She alleged that there is nothing in the budget for the “aam aadmi”.

Taking a potshot at the Central government over the Pegasus issue, Banerjee said that if they speak against the Centre, it will use the Israeli software against them. “Kuch bolnese Pegasus lagayenge. Abhishek (Banerjee), PK (Prashant Kishore) ka phone tap karenge,” she alleged.

The Bengal chief said that the public will “rise against Pegasus and snooping”.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as the TMC chairperson today, a top party official told PTI. The TMC held its organisational elections after a gap of five years. TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said that Banerjee was declared elected unopposed as no other leader entered the fray.

