'Striking similarity': BJP says hatred for India binds Bilawal Bhutto and Rahul Gandhi

BJP today sharpened its attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his statement that China is preparing for a war against India. BJP leader Amit Malviya said that hatred for India binds Bilawal Bhutto and Rahul Gandhi. BJP MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that Rahul Gandhi is aware of China's next move as he is very close to the country. Addressing a press conference on the occasion of 100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said that the recent pattern of weapons by China and their preparation show that it is not for any incursion but for war. He said that the government perhaps can't accept this.

On the other hand, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto made an uncivilised remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi's maternal grandfather was sleeping when India lost 37,000 sq km to China. He has become so close to China that he knows what it is going to do next. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation of Rs 135 crore from Communist Party of China," said Rathore.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi crossed all boundaries with his China remark. "In his love for China, Rahul Gandhi crosses all boundaries. Despite video evidence to the contrary, he says that Indian soldiers are beaten by the Chinese. How can anyone hate India and Indian army so much?" he said.

In his love for China, Rahul Gandhi crosses all boundaries.



Despite video evidence to the contrary, he says that Indian soldiers are beaten by the Chinese.



How can anyone hate India and Indian army so much? — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) December 16, 2022

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's China war claim, Malviya said, "Every proud Indian has seen videos of our men in uniform thrashing the Chinese soldiers, except of course Rahul Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed an MoU with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation."

Every proud Indian has seen videos of our men in uniform thrashing the Chinese soldiers, except of course Rahul Gandhi, who continues to doubt their valour just because he signed an MoU with the Chinese, his family enjoyed Chinese hospitality and received funds in RG Foundation… pic.twitter.com/ahomvNV3sE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2022

Sharing the video of Bilawal Bhutto, he said that both Rahul Gandhi and Zardari are churlish and petulant. "There is a striking similarity between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Rahul Gandhi. Both are entitled dynasts, churlish and petulant, speak the same language, use similar words and idioms to target PM Modi. What binds them? Perhaps their hatred for India, that is growing in stature," he said.

There is striking similarity between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Rahul Gandhi. Both are entitled dynasts, churlish and petulant, speak the same language, use similar words and idioms to target PM Modi.



What binds them? Perhaps their hatred for India, that is growing in stature… pic.twitter.com/34BZUSqxEb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 16, 2022

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said that while INC stands for 'I Need Chinese Money', CCP stands for 'Congress ka China propaganda'. "Rahul Gandhi once again doubts bravery of our Armed Forces! After khoon ki dalali and farzikal strike for surgical strike now bravery at Galwan & Tawang doubted - Rahul says “Pit ke aa gaye Arunchal Pradesh me”. CCP =Congress ka China propaganda! This is the MoU & money effect," Poonawalla said.