Subhash Chandra participates in Bishnoi Temple event in Hisar

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra rang in the New Year by visiting the Bishnoi temple at Hisar’s Adampur village in Haryana.

Chandra was welcomed by the villagers at Adampur and officials of the trust. The Rajya Sabha MP said that if we adopted the 29 teachings of Lord Jambheshwar, then we would be successful in resolving the environmental issues.

Further, he urged the villagers to engage children in sports to propel their holistic development.

Chandra, who is on Hisar tour, also took blessings from Rajendranand Maharaj. He also participated in the Jambhani Hari Katha oragnised by Nandi Shala in Adampur village.

Swami Rajendranand Maharaj lauded the efforts of Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, a social worker, for his service to cows.

Dr Subhash Chandra also reminisced about the 90th anniversary of the Essel Group and vowed to serve society. He added that if you are clean with your mind then you are religious, otherwise you are irreligious.

Chandra also visited the Sadalpur village in Adampur where he inaugurated projects constructed under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). Several works including the main gate, ground stage, basketball court, athletic track, volleyball court, football ground, changing room of the sports training center have been built at a cost of over Rs 17 lakh in the village. In his address, Chandra said that in the last 5 years a lot of work has been done for this area. He also praised the players pursuing sports and said with people's cooperation, their village will become number 1.

