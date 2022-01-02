हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dr Subhash Chandra

Subhash Chandra participates in Bishnoi Temple event in Hisar

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra said if we adopted the 29 teachings of Lord Jambheshwar, then we would be successful in resolving the environmental issues. 

Subhash Chandra ushers New Year with prayers at Hisar’s Bishnoi temple

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subhash Chandra rang in the New Year by visiting the Bishnoi temple at Hisar’s Adampur village in Haryana. 

Chandra was welcomed by the villagers at Adampur and officials of the trust. The Rajya Sabha MP said that if we adopted the 29 teachings of Lord Jambheshwar, then we would be successful in resolving the environmental issues. 

Further, he urged the villagers to engage children in sports to propel their holistic development. 

Chandra, who is on Hisar tour, also took blessings from Rajendranand Maharaj. He also participated in the Jambhani Hari Katha oragnised by Nandi Shala in Adampur village. 

Swami Rajendranand Maharaj lauded the efforts of Subhash Chandra's father, Nand Kishore Goenka, a social worker, for his service to cows. 

Dr Subhash Chandra also reminisced about the 90th anniversary of the Essel Group and vowed to serve society. He added that if you are clean with your mind then you are religious, otherwise you are irreligious. 

Chandra also visited the Sadalpur village in Adampur where he inaugurated projects constructed under Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY). Several works including the main gate, ground stage, basketball court, athletic track, volleyball court, football ground, changing room of the sports training center have been built at a cost of over Rs 17 lakh in the village. In his address, Chandra said that in the last 5 years a lot of work has been done for this area. He also praised the players pursuing sports and said with people's cooperation, their village will become number 1. 

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dr Subhash ChandraHisarBishnoi templeHaryanaNew year
Next
Story

Supreme Court shifts to virtual hearings from Jan 3 amid increasing COVID cases

Must Watch

PT1M20S

Corona cases reduced in the hospital, you will be surprised to see the data