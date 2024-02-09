Success Story: Who Is Haldwani DM Vandana Singh? She Cracked UPSC With Self-Study To Become IAS

New Delhi: Tension gripped the city of Haldwani in Uttarakhand as violence erupted in the Banbhoolpura area of Indira Nagar following a police attempt to remove a madrasa. Situated in the Nainital district, the responsibility of quelling the unrest falls on the District Magistrate (DM) of Nainital, Vandana Singh Chauhan.

Journey Of Vandana Singh: From Struggle To Success

Preparing for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations demands years of dedicated effort. While many strive tirelessly, only a few achieve success. Vandana Singh Chauhan's journey from Narsullahgarh, Haryana, tells a remarkable tale of perseverance and triumph.

Born on April 4, 1989, in Haryana, Vandana hailed from a family where educating girls was not the norm. Despite familial resistance rooted in traditional beliefs, Vandana harbored a steadfast desire to become an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Overcoming Obstacles

Facing opposition from family members who were against her education, Vandana's determination remained unshaken. Her father ensured her admission to a gurukul in Muradabad, Uttar Pradesh, against the family's wishes.

Despite dissent from relatives, including her grandparents, uncles, and aunts, Vandana's unwavering resolve never wavered.

Academic Pursuits Amidst Challenges

Following her intermediate education, Vandana commenced her UPSC preparation while also studying law. Despite being enrolled at B.R. Ambedkar University, Agra, she opted to stay at home during her college years.

Grinding Hard Work

Spending approximately 12-14 hours a day studying, Vandana's dedication was unparalleled. Her mother, Mithilesh, revealed in an interview that even during summers, Vandana refrained from using a cooler in her room, citing that cool temperatures induced sleepiness.