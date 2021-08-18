हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor cleared of all charges by Delhi court

Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.  Tharoor was charged under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case. 

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Shashi Tharoor cleared of all charges by Delhi court

New Delhi: Shashi Tharoor was a relieved man as he was cleared of all charges in the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar. A Delhi court on Wednesday (August 18) discharged Tharoor in a case related to his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death in a luxury hotel in Delhi. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel passed the order in a virtual hearing. Tharoor thanked the judge, and said it was "an absolute torture for last seven-and-a-half-years" and that it was a "great relief".

During the arguments, while police had sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time. Tharoor was charged under Sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police, but was not arrested in the case. He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

(With PTI inputs)

