Tamil Nadu Assembly election: DMK MP Kanimozhi, other COVID-19 affected people vote wearing PPE kit

Chennai: DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi, who is being treated for COVID-19 voted at a polling station by wearing the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit on Tuesday (April 6).

Also, a number of others being treated for the virus voted in Chennai and in other parts of Tamil Nadu, reported news agency ANI.

Kanimozhi, also DMK's women's wing secretary, arrived in an ambulance from the hospital where she is being treated for the infection and voted with the PPE kit on. She had tested positive for the virus on April 3.

Ahead of the arrival of people infected with the coronavirus, all personnel in polling stations donned the PPE kits and facilitated their voting. The premises were sanitised later.

The last hour (6 pm-7 pm) of polling was earmarked for COVID-19-infected voters or those suspected to be infected by the virus.

The total number of people, who chose to vote using PPEs despite being infected by the virus, is not known immediately.

Voter turnout crossed 60 per cent in Tamil Nadu by evening as polling continued peacefully with key leaders including AIADMK's K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam and DMK chief M K Stalin exercising their franchise for the April 6 assembly polls.

Sporadic, poll related minor incidents were, however, reported from a couple of places though there were no major untoward incidents.

Till 5 pm, the polling was 63.60 per cent, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo told reporters.

Live TV