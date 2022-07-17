New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was being treated in a hospital for Covid-19, has “recovered well” and would be discharged on July 18, PTI cited the hospital as saying. Stalin has been recommended complete rest at home for one more week, the hospital said. As per a medical bulletin notified by Kauvery Hospital on Sunday (July 17), the Tamil Nadu CM has recovered from coronavirus and will be completing "the isolation period tomorrow (Monday) and will be discharged from the hospital. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week.”

Stalin had informed earlier this week that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The Tamil Nadu CM wrote on Twitter that he was feeling tired and after testing he was found out to be positive for Covid-19. "Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," the DMK chief had tweeted. On Thursday, he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation.

On July 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the DMK chief and enquired about his well-being. As per the state government release, PM Modi had a telephonic interaction with the Tamil Nadu CM. “The chief minister told the Prime Minister he was recovering well," the statement had said.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam, who is embroiled in a power tussle with AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to coronavirus-related ailments.

As per IANS, the hospital said in a statement that OPS is admitted with mild Covid -19 symptoms and was responding to treatment, adding that he is under observation at an isolated ward. Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also wished O Panneerselvam a speedy and complete recovery.

(With agency inputs)