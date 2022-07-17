NewsIndia
MK STALIN

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recovers from Covid-19, to be discharged soon, says hospital

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, who has recovered from Covid-19, has been recommended complete rest at home for one more week. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
  • Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin was admitted to hospital on Thursday.
  • Stalin will be discharged on Monday.
  • O Panneerselvam has also been admitted to hospital for Covid-related ailment.

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin recovers from Covid-19, to be discharged soon, says hospital

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was being treated in a hospital for Covid-19, has “recovered well” and would be discharged on July 18, PTI cited the hospital as saying. Stalin has been recommended complete rest at home for one more week, the hospital said. As per a medical bulletin notified by Kauvery Hospital on Sunday (July 17), the Tamil Nadu CM has recovered from coronavirus and will be completing "the isolation period tomorrow (Monday) and will be discharged from the hospital. He has been advised complete rest at home for one more week.” 

Stalin had informed earlier this week that he has tested positive for coronavirus. The Tamil Nadu CM wrote on Twitter that he was feeling tired and after testing he was found out to be positive for Covid-19. "Today, I experienced mild fatigue. When tested, the result was positive for COVID-19. I have hence isolated myself," the DMK chief had tweeted. On Thursday, he was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in Chennai for investigations and observation.

On July 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialed the DMK chief and enquired about his well-being. As per the state government release, PM Modi had a telephonic interaction with the Tamil Nadu CM. “The chief minister told the Prime Minister he was recovering well," the statement had said. 

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam, who is embroiled in a power tussle with AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to coronavirus-related ailments.

As per IANS, the hospital said in a statement that OPS is admitted with mild Covid -19 symptoms and was responding to treatment, adding that he is under observation at an isolated ward.  Tamil Nadu CM Stalin also wished O Panneerselvam a speedy and complete recovery.

(With agency inputs)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do Khalistan supporters consider Bhagat Singh an enemy?
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts as MP Simranjit Singh Mann calls Bhagat Singh 'Terrorist'
DNA Video
DNA: Why ordering food online is expensive?
DNA Video
DNA: Sleep pattern changed due to COVID-19
DNA Video
DNA: AIIMS sent proposal for research on Sushruta Samhita
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 15, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of politics sparked by unparliamentary words
DNA Video
DNA: Conspiracy to divide India again in 2047?
DNA Video
DNA: Iranian women start campaign against hijab
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 14, 2022