Taslima Nasreen: Sheikh Hasina Threw Me Out Of Bangladesh To Please Islamists; Today They Forced Her Out

Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has voiced a scathing critique of Sheikh Hasina amid the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. Nasreen, who has been living in exile since 1994, finds a poignant irony in Hasina’s current predicament. "Hasina threw me out of Bangladesh to please Islamists, who have now forced her out," she remarked in a post on X, highlighting a twist of fate that underscores the complexities of Bangladesh's political landscape.

Nasreen's expulsion from Bangladesh in the 1990s was largely due to her outspoken views on religion and her criticism of Islamist extremism, which made her a target for radical groups. She believes that Hasina, in an attempt to consolidate power and placate Islamist factions, compromised on principles of secularism and democracy. This compromise, according to Nasreen, has now come back to haunt Hasina.

Hasina’s recent ousting follows a period of escalating unrest in Bangladesh. The protests, initially sparked by economic grievances and allegations of corruption, have been further inflamed by Islamist groups. Nasreen argues that Hasina’s government allowed these groups to gain influence, which ultimately contributed to the current turmoil. By turning a blind eye to the growing power of Islamist factions, Hasina sowed the seeds of her own downfall.

The author’s critique extends to the broader political environment in Bangladesh. Nasreen contends that both major political parties, the Awami League led by Hasina and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), have failed to uphold the principles of secularism and democracy. She calls for a fundamental shift in the country’s governance, emphasising the need for a new political framework that prioritizes human rights, freedom of expression, and secular values.

In an earlier post, Nasreen had said, "Hasina had to resign and leave the country. She was responsible for her situation. She made Islamists to grow. She allowed her people to get involved in corruption. Now Bangladesh must not become like Pakistan. Army must not rule. Political parties should bring democracy and secularism."

While Nasreen's comments are a reflection of her long-standing opposition to Islamist influence and her advocacy for secularism, they also resonate with many who are frustrated by the current state of affairs in Bangladesh. Her perspective adds a critical voice to the discourse surrounding the country's future, highlighting the urgent need for reforms that address both political corruption and religious extremism.