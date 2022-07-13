NewsIndia
MATHURA POLICE

Tej Pratap Yadav stopped from circumambulating 'Govardhan Parvat' in Mathura, Lalu's son attacks Yogi government

Tej Pratap claims that he was stopped by the Mathura Police from circumambulating the Govardhan Parvat, he was kept sitting in Mathura's police station for about half an hour

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2022, 08:30 AM IST
  • Lalu Yadav's son stopped by Mathura Police
  • Tej Pratap Yadav gets furious at Yogi government
  • Tej said he had come to pray for his father's recovery

Trending Photos

Tej Pratap Yadav stopped from circumambulating 'Govardhan Parvat' in Mathura, Lalu's son attacks Yogi government

Mathura: Tej Pratap Yadav, a former health minister for Bihar, travelled to Mathura on Tuesday, July 12, to wish for his father’s health Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently admitted in AIIMS hospital. Tej Pratap claims that he was stopped by the Mathura Police from circumambulating the Govardhan Parvat. According to media reports Tej Pratap Yadav was kept sitting in Mathura's police station for about half an hour. On which the Mathura Police has given its clarification in the matter by keeping its side. ALSO READ: Lalu Prasad Yadav stopped from reciting Bhagavad Gita in AIIMS Delhi

Tej Pratap Yadav has accused the Mathura SSP and Govardhan police station in-charge of stopping him at the behest of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the whole matter. Tej Pratap Yadav had reached Govardhan Parvat of Vrindavan on Tuesday. Where he wanted to circumambulate with his vehicle but according to Mathura police it is not allowed to circumambulate the Govardhan Parvat as taking any vehicle on the 'Parikrama Marg' is prohibited.

Mathura Police have stopped me from circumambulating 'Govardhan Parvat' on my car whereas cars of the families of Police & Magistrate were allowed to do the same. I had come here to pray for the recovery of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav) said RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav. ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi's advice for Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav: 'Wazan thoda kam karo'

Mathura policeUttar PradeshLalu Prasad YadavTej Pratap YadavUttar Pradesh policeYogi AdityanathAIIMS

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Amarnath Tragedy?
DNA Video
DNA: Who introduced the story of Muslim shepherd discovering Amarnath cave?
DNA Video
DNA: Know three big reasons due to which India became a flood prone country
DNA Video
DNA : Revolutionary experiment to tackle dengue and malaria spread
DNA Video
DNA : The scary truth of flood situation in India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Was Amarnath cave discovered by a Muslim shepherd?
DNA Video
DNA : Was the truth behind discovery of Amarnath Cave hidden?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 12, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House