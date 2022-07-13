Mathura: Tej Pratap Yadav, a former health minister for Bihar, travelled to Mathura on Tuesday, July 12, to wish for his father’s health Lalu Prasad Yadav who is currently admitted in AIIMS hospital. Tej Pratap claims that he was stopped by the Mathura Police from circumambulating the Govardhan Parvat. According to media reports Tej Pratap Yadav was kept sitting in Mathura's police station for about half an hour. On which the Mathura Police has given its clarification in the matter by keeping its side. ALSO READ: Lalu Prasad Yadav stopped from reciting Bhagavad Gita in AIIMS Delhi

UP | Mathura Police have stopped me from circumambulating 'Govardhan Parvat' on my car whereas cars of the families of Police & Magistrate were allowed to do the same. I had come here to pray for the recovery of my father (Lalu Prasad Yadav): RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav (12.07) pic.twitter.com/vHM6zBHmzw July 12, 2022

Tej Pratap Yadav has accused the Mathura SSP and Govardhan police station in-charge of stopping him at the behest of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the whole matter. Tej Pratap Yadav had reached Govardhan Parvat of Vrindavan on Tuesday. Where he wanted to circumambulate with his vehicle but according to Mathura police it is not allowed to circumambulate the Govardhan Parvat as taking any vehicle on the 'Parikrama Marg' is prohibited.

"Tej Pratap Yadav was stopped from circumambulating the 'Govardhan Parvat' on his car as taking any vehicle on the 'Parikrama Marg' is prohibited," tweets Mathura Police pic.twitter.com/7TGfEIio1O — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 12, 2022

"Tej Pratap Yadav was stopped from circumambulating the 'Govardhan Parvat' on his car as taking any vehicle on the 'Parikrama Marg' is prohibited," tweets Mathura Police