New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday (July 29) met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Delhi. Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also present during the hour-long meeting. The Telangana CM and the SP chief discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues, an official statement said.

Rao has been meeting non-BJP like-minded parties to forge an Opposition alliance. Earlier in May this year, Akhilesh Yadav had called on the Telangana CM in Delhi and discussed several national issues. The meeting had come in the wake of KCR’s week-long pan-India tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. KCR had also visited Mohalla clinic and government school in the national capital along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were also among the leaders he has met.

Meanwhile, KCR, who has been in Delhi for the last three days, held several meetings with his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and deliberated on issues concerning the state. The Telangana CM is also likely to meet farmers' union representatives, PTI reported.