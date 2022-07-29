NewsIndia
K CHANDRASEKHAR RAO

Telangana CM KCR meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, discuss ‘national issues’

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Telangana CM KCR met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi.
  • KCR has been in Delhi for 3 days.
  • KCR had also met Akhilesh Yadav in May this year.

Trending Photos

Telangana CM KCR meets SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Delhi, discuss ‘national issues’

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday (July 29) met Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav at his residence in Delhi. Senior SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav was also present during the hour-long meeting. The Telangana CM and the SP chief discussed the prevailing political situation and other national issues, an official statement said. 

Rao has been meeting non-BJP like-minded parties to forge an Opposition alliance. Earlier in May this year, Akhilesh Yadav had called on the Telangana CM in Delhi and discussed several national issues. The meeting had come in the wake of KCR’s week-long pan-India tour to attend national-level political and social programmes. KCR had also visited Mohalla clinic and government school in the national capital along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were also among the leaders he has met. 

Meanwhile, KCR, who has been in Delhi for the last three days, held several meetings with his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs and deliberated on issues concerning the state. The Telangana CM is also likely to meet farmers' union representatives, PTI reported. 

Live Tv

K Chandrasekhar RaoAkhilesh YadavDelhiTelanganaSamajwadi PartyTRS

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of rising price of LPG cylinders
DNA Video
DNA: Is LPG Cylinder in India less expensive than other nations?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Pakistan's propaganda on Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan exposed at 44th Chess Olympiad
DNA Video
DNA: Adhir Ranjan controversial statement-- Analysis of the word 'Rashtrapatni'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Indian women's team at T20 match in Commonwealth Games 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Political mischief, a habit of Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is China planning to attack Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Zimbabwe had to introduce gold coins?