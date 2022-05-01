हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Line of control

'Terrorists do not dare to cross LOC ': GOC 15 Corps DP Panday

Terrorists do not dare to cross as they know there is no support for them in the line of control as well as in the valley, said General officer command 15 Crops DP Panday.

&#039;Terrorists do not dare to cross LOC &#039;: GOC 15 Corps DP Panday

Shopian: General officer command 15 Crops DP Panday at the felicitation ceremony in Balapor 12 sector RR where Players of Squad martial art team was facilitated on their win at national level games, said there are 120 to 140 terrorists who are waiting on launching pads across LC for infiltration to Jammu and Kashmir. 

He said that we have reports of such a number presence on launching pads and in fact, they tried a couple of times but we pushed them back and in one attempt we have killed 1 infiltrator on the line of control in North Kashmir. Terrorists do not dare to cross as they know there is no support for them in the line of control as well as in the valley, he added.

GOC Panday further added, "Youth is being radicalised by the access use of Social media, they must think and get back from this curse. Not only in Kashmir but in the whole world there is illegal use of social media that has to be stopped."

He urged Shopian youth to constructive approach to their future and choose the right path for the same. He also said that there is no future of terrorism in Kashmir and youth should come back and join the mainstream line. 

Meanwhile, security forces arrested a terror associate and recovered a pistol, two grenades from his possession in the Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

