Thailand Confirms Asia’s First Case Of New Mpox Strain Amid Global Health Alert

Thailand has reported its first case of the highly transmissible Clade 1b strain of Mpox, marking the first known case of this strain in Asia. This development has heightened concerns over a potential global outbreak, following similar reports from Europe.

First Case in Asia

The case involves a 66-year-old European man who recently arrived in Thailand from an undisclosed African country where the Clade 1b strain is spreading. Thai health officials confirmed the diagnosis and stated that the individual likely contracted the virus in the African nation before travelling to Thailand.

Global Health Emergency Declared

This ne case comes just after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the surge in Mpox cases a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert. The declaration followed a significant increase in cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the Clade 1b strain first emerged.

Clade 1b’s Unique Transmission Pattern

Unlike Clade 1a, which traditionally spreads through zoonotic transmission (from animals to humans) with limited human-to-human transmission, Clade 1b appears to be circulating exclusively within human populations. Experts have not yet detected any evidence of zoonotic transmission for this strain, suggesting a significant shift in how the virus spreads.

Researchers are currently investigating whether there is a difference in disease severity between Clades 1a and 1b. As the global health community continues to monitor the situation, the rapid spread of Clade 1b underscores the urgent need for international cooperation and preparedness to prevent a wider outbreak.