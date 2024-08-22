Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2781603https://zeenews.india.com/india/thailand-confirms-asia-s-first-case-of-new-mpox-strain-amid-global-health-alert-2781603.html
NewsIndia
MPOX

Thailand Confirms Asia’s First Case Of New Mpox Strain Amid Global Health Alert

Thailand has reported its first case of the highly transmissible Clade 1b strain of Mpox.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2024, 07:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Thailand Confirms Asia’s First Case Of New Mpox Strain Amid Global Health Alert

Thailand has reported its first case of the highly transmissible Clade 1b strain of Mpox, marking the first known case of this strain in Asia. This development has heightened concerns over a potential global outbreak, following similar reports from Europe.

First Case in Asia

The case involves a 66-year-old European man who recently arrived in Thailand from an undisclosed African country where the Clade 1b strain is spreading. Thai health officials confirmed the diagnosis and stated that the individual likely contracted the virus in the African nation before travelling to Thailand.

Global Health Emergency Declared

This ne case comes just after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the surge in Mpox cases a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert. The declaration followed a significant increase in cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), where the Clade 1b strain first emerged.

Clade 1b’s Unique Transmission Pattern

Unlike Clade 1a, which traditionally spreads through zoonotic transmission (from animals to humans) with limited human-to-human transmission, Clade 1b appears to be circulating exclusively within human populations. Experts have not yet detected any evidence of zoonotic transmission for this strain, suggesting a significant shift in how the virus spreads.

Researchers are currently investigating whether there is a difference in disease severity between Clades 1a and 1b. As the global health community continues to monitor the situation, the rapid spread of Clade 1b underscores the urgent need for international cooperation and preparedness to prevent a wider outbreak.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Rape -- Conspiracy to prove the rapist to be mentally ill?