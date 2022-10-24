'They want to control education system to propagate Hindutva...': CPI(M) leader slams Kerala governor

Opposing Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's order for the resignation of Vice Chancellors in 9 varsities, CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury said he has no such authority. Yechury accused the Governor of trying to "control the higher education system" so that the ruling party (BJP) can "propagate Hindutva ideology. He said, "They want to appoint RSS workers there&control the higher education system so that they are able to propagate Hindutva ideology in educational institutions. It'll be challenged in court as Constitution doesn't permit Governor to issue any such order." He further said, "Governor has no authority to give such a direction. This is arbitrary, illegal & politically motivated. They want to control & destroy the higher education system of Kerala."

Vice Chancellors move to Kerala HC

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellors of 9 universities of Kerala have approached the Kerala High Court challenging Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's order to tender their resignation. The court will be holding a special sitting on Monday (Oct 24) at 4 pm to consider the petitions as per ANI.

Kerala CM criticises Governor over varsity row

Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan Chief Minister has also slammed the state Governor Arif M Khan for ordering the resignations of VCs of nine universities in the state. In a statement to ANI, Vijayan said, "Governor (Arif M Khan) is misusing Chancellor post to exercise more powers than he holds. It's undemocratic & an encroachment on VCs' powers. Governor post is not to move against govt, but to uphold constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of RSS."

VCs of 9 varsities told to resign today

This strong reaction came after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Sunday demanded that the VCs of 9 varsities resign by 11:30 AM on Monday. Even the Supreme Court had ruled that the appointment of Rajasree M S as the Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, Thiruvananthapuram was 'illegal'.

(With agency inputs)