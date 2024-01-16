This NEET Success Story Is A Resemblance Of '12th Fail'... A Daily Wage Labourer Will Now Become A Doctor - Story Will Leave You Teary Eyed

In an uplifting story of resilience and hard work, Umer Ahmad Ganie, a young man who earned his living as a daily wage laborer with an income of 600 rupees, has successfully cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023. This achievement marks his first step towards becoming a doctor, a significant milestone for someone from the modest village of Jagigam in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

At the young age of 19, Umer faced the challenging NEET 2022 examination. His aim extended beyond personal achievement; he aspired to break the cycle of poverty in his family by becoming its first doctor. His journey to this point was not easy. Alongside his studies, Ganie worked as a painter and laborer in his community, balancing his academic goals with his responsibilities.

Growing up in poverty, Umer started working in his small village at a young age to support his family. At sixteen, he began working with his brother to aid their father. When his father became ill, Umer took on even more responsibility, working full-time while attending school.

As the primary earner for his family, Umer's daily wages were crucial for their survival. His routine was strenuous: after a full day's work, he would study late into the night and rise early for school. His dedication and hard work paid off when he achieved a score of 601 out of 720 in NEET 2022, earning him a place in a prestigious government medical college and bringing him closer to realizing his dream of becoming a doctor."