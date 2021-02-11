This woman wants to take loan from President Ram Nath Kovind to buy helicopter; know why

Mandsaur: A woman from Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has written a letter to the President asking him to provide her a loan to buy a helicopter.

The woman took this decision after the owner of the neighboring farm blocked her way, making it impossible for her to reach her farm. The woman further added that she has filed a complaint with the authorities many times, but no action has been taken yet.

After writing a letter to the President requesting him to resolve her issue, she also shared the picture of her letter on social media, which then went viral.

The letter is written by Basanti Bai who is a resident of Barkheda village in the Mandsaur district in Madhya Pradesh.

One of the relatives of Basanti Bai, Vindo, said that “She was helpless after no action was taken and decided to write a letter to the authorities. While she was with a typist, who was helping her with the letter, he asked how will she reach her farm if the road is blocked, and Basanti Bai replied that, if the authorities don’t help me in getting the road clear, ask them to provide me a helicopter to commute.”

After the news got the attention of the regional media, MLA Yashpal Singh extended his help to Basanti Bai. He said, “If she is not able to reach her farm, I will definitely help her get this issue resolved, but not by giving her a helicopter.”

The letter hasn’t been sent to the president till now but has been doing rounds on social media.

