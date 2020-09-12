हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pampore

Three arrested for displaying posters, banners of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pampore

According to reports, the Pampore Police along with 50 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested three persons and seized posters and banners of terrorists from their possession. The arrested persons were booked under relevant sections at Pampore police station. 

Three arrested for displaying posters, banners of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Pampore
File Photo

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday (September 12) arrested three people for glorifying terrorism by pasting posters and banners of terrorists in Pampore town in Jammu and Kashmir. 

According to reports, the Pampore Police along with 50 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested three persons and seized posters and banners of terrorists from their possession. The arrested persons were booked under relevant sections at Pampore police station. 

The accused have been identified as Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Irshad Ahmad Sofi and Shakir Ahmad Dar. While Nadeem and Irshaad are Pampore residents, Shakir is a resident of Baramulla. 

The forces also recovered two desktop computer systems, a printer from printing press 'Rampage Advertising Agency Rengreth Srinagar'. 

An investigation has been launched into the matter. 

