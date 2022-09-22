TMC MLA Idris Ali TAUNTS Suvendu Adhikari: 'I am male, ED, CBI can't touch me'

KOLKATA: Days after Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari accused a policewoman of manhandling him during the 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally, an influential TMC MLA Idris Ali took a dig at him over his remarks ‘I am a male, don’t touch me.’

In response to Adhikari’s remarks, the TMC legislator went inside the assembly wearing a kurta that read: “ED, CBI cannot touch my body, I am a male.” When asked why he came to the state assembly wearing such a dress, Ali said, "There is a BJP leader who thinks that CBI and ED cannot touch him."

When prodded further, the TMC MLA said the message was meant for BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. It may be recalled that during the Nabanna Cholo protest march in Kolkata, Suvendu Adhikari had alleged that he was manhandled by a policewoman, who trying to detain him.

The BJP leader was seen shouting at her “don't touch me” after being forced to board a prison van. “Don’t touch me. Don’t touch my body. You are a woman. Call your male colleagues," Adhikari said as some policewomen tried to escort him to the prison van.

Adhikari, however, later said that "I see Maa Durga in the eyes of every woman." He made these remarks in a video post shared on Facebook by party MP Locket Chatterjee, who was also detained along with him and BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

Hitting back at the BJP, took to Twitter and tweeted, “@BJP4India’s 56-inch chest model busted! Proclamation of the day: “Don’t touch my body. I am male!”

West Bengal saw massive protests and violence on September 13 when BJP activists clashed with the police during a protest march to the state secretariat against the alleged corruption in the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee.

Several police officers and BJP leaders were reportedly injured in the melee. As the situation turned worse, the cops had to resort to mild lathi-charge and used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the agitators.