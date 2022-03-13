हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trinamool Congress

TMC fields Shatrughan Sinha for Lok Sabha by-elections, Babul Supriyo for Assembly by-polls

Trinamool Congress has decided to field actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha as their candidate for bye-election in Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

TMC fields Shatrughan Sinha for Lok Sabha by-elections, Babul Supriyo for Assembly by-polls

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress has decided to field actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha as their candidate for bye-election in Asansol Lok Sabha seat and former union minister Babul Supriyo as their candidate for the by-election in Ballygunge assembly seat.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday took to Twitter to announce the candidature of both the leaders. 

"Happy to announce on behalf of the All India Trinamool Congress that Sri Shatrughan Sinha, former Union Minister and famed actor, will be our candidate in Loksabha by-election from Asansol," the West Bengal CM wrote.

"Sri Babul Supriyo, former union minister and noted singer, will be our candidate in Vidhansabha by- election from Ballygunge. Jai Hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Ma- Mati- Manush!" she added.

The announcement came as the Asansol seat fell vacant after sitting MP Babul Supriyo resigned from the Lok Sabha earlier in October last year following differences with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre.

The singer-turned politician later joined the TMC.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s Ballygunge assembly seat fell vacant after sitting MLA and state minister Subrata Mukherjee breathed his last in November last year following a brief illness.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Trinamool CongressLok Sabha by-electionTMCBabul SupriyoShatrughan Sinha
Next
Story

Congress leaders meet to discuss plans for Budget Session amid reports of leadership change

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv