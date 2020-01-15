Top news of the day, January 15, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 15, (Wednesday).

1. Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar challenges life imprisonment verdict in Delhi High Court

Former BJP MLA and prime accused in the Unnao gang rape case, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has challenged the life imprisonment verdict against him in the Delhi High Court. Sengar was awarded life imprisonment by the Tis Hazari Court for raping and abducting a minor girl in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. Read more here

2. HC refuses to stay death warrant against Nirbhaya gangrape case convict Mukesh Singh

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to set aside the death warrant issued for the hanging of four Nirbhaya gangrape-murder convicts and said that convict Mukesh Singh could approach the trial court, which issued the death warrant. Read more here

3. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Narendra Modi to tell students how to beat exam stress on January 20

PM Modi will interact with a cross-section of students and teachers from India and abroad on how to handle exam stress around 11 am January 20, 2020. Read more here

4. Easing of restrictions will lead to separatist activities in Kashmir, warn intelligence agencies

Intelligence agencies suggest that restoration of internet services and easing of other curbs will lead to separatist activities in Kashmir Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday said that it will restore 2G mobile connectivity in five districts of the Jammu region from Wednesday. Read more here

5. Ejaz Lakdawala claims Dawood Ibrahim still in Pakistan, reveals two addresses of fugitive don

Ejaz Lakdawala, who was recently arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch's anti-extortion cell (AEC) team in Patna said that Dawood still lives in Karachi, and also confirmed two addresses of the dreaded ganglord in Karachi. Read more here

Live TV

6. Rohit Sharma ICC ODI Player of 2019, Virat Kohli wins Spirit of Cricket award, Deepak Chahar T20I Performance of Year

Buoyed by the ICC ODI Player of 2019 award, Rohit Sharma averred that he was confident of carrying his superlative form in 2020 too. Rohit had scored 1409 runs in 28 ODIs with seven hundreds in 2019. Read more here

7. Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' all set to score century at box office

Ajay Devgn's recent film 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is roaring at the box office and how! The opening day collection of the film was Rs 15.10 crore and over the weekend, it earned close to 46 crore. Read more here

8. Barcelona break 800 million euros revenue barrier, topple Real Madrid from top of Football Money League

Real Madrid have dropped to second, generating income of 757.3 million euros, while Manchester United remain third. Bayern Munich remain in fourth position with Paris St Germain entering the top five ahead of Manchester City. Read more here

9. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' first look: Presenting Alia Bhatt as powerful and fierce 'mafia queen'

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The plot revolves around Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch. Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai Kothewali in the film. Read more here