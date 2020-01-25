Top news of the day, January 25, 2020

Here's a roundup of top stories from politics, business, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight on Saturday (January 25) and trended the most on various social media platforms.

News of the day:

1.India proud of ISRO's achievements: President in his address to nation on Republic Day eve

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day. The President's address, which began at 7 pm, is being broadcast on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. Read more...

2. At least 4 dead after roof of coaching centre collapses in Delhi, 13 rushed to hospital

The roof of an under-construction building where a coaching centre was being run collapsed in the Gokupur locality in Delhi's Bhajanpura on Saturday claiming the lives of at least 4 students. According to reports, about 13 students have been rescued and rushed to the hospital. However, some other students are feared to be trapped under the debris. Read more..



3. After Kerala and Punjab, now Rajasthan govt passes resolution against CAA

The Congress government in Rajasthan on Saturday passed a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state assembly. The resolution was passed with voice vote amid stiff opposition by the BJP which accused the ruling Congress of pursuing appeasement politics. Read more..

4. Govt sets up 7 teams to check coronavirus outbreak, opens 24X7 call centre

The Health Ministry, which earlier extended its travel advisory to 12 more airports in addition to the current seven, on Saturday constituted several central teams to visit states and designated airports to review preparedness for control of life-threatening novel coronavirus outbreak. ''7 central teams will visit the states and designated airports to review preparedness for control of novel coronavirus,'' a Health Ministry statement said. Read more...

5. Election Commission imposes 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP's Kapil Mishra

The Election Commission on Saturday (January 25) imposed a 48-hour campaigning ban on BJP candidate Kapil Mishra following his controversial tweets calling Delhi election as a battle between India versus Pakistan. The ban will come into force on 5 pm on Saturday stated the EC order, signed by the Chief Election Commissioner. Read more...

6. IRCTC issues advisory, cautions against fraud booking

IRCTC portal offering tourism package has recently cautioned against fraud booking in its name by a fake website, offering tour confirmation voucher. The IRCTC has filed an FIR in this regard, besides updating an alert scroller on its tourism website's homepage. Read more..



Sports News of the of the day

7. 2nd T20I: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets, seal series

Pakistan on Saturday strolled to a nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I between the two sides at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez set up an unbeaten 131-run stand for the second wicket to lead the hosts to victory. Pakistan have taken a 2-0 lead and thus sealed a series win. Read more...

8. Australian Open: Andrey Rublev rallies past David Goffin to continue winning streak

Russian Andrey Rublev extended his winning streak to 11-0 for the season after coming back from a set and a break down to defeat 11th seed David Goffin of Belgium 2-6, 7-6(3), 6-4, 7-6(5) in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday. Read more...

Entertainment News of the day

9. Sejal Sharma, you will be missed: Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actress Jasmin Bhasin posts heartfelt tribute

Hours after TV actress Sejal Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself in Mumbai, her co-star of 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' Jasmin Bhasin took to Instagram to express grief. With an old picture of them together on the sets of 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', Jasmin wrote, "It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened." Read more..



10. Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba assaults vet clinic staff on camera, case registered

A non-cognisable offence has been registered against veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's daughter Heeba, accused of allegedly assaulting two veterinary clinic staff in Mumbai's Versova. The incident was captured in the CCTV installed at the clinic and the footage was submitted with the Versova Police. Read more..