Top news of the day, January 9, 2020

New Delhi: Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on January 9, (Thursday).

1. Govt reviews security of US, Israeli diplomats after intelligence warning; Amit Shah chairs high-level meet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a high-level meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and top officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs on internal security issues. The meeting was held in view of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 and the recent violence in JNU. During the meeting, the inputs received from the security agencies in the wake of rising tensions between the United States and Iran over the killing of a senior Iranian general were also discussed. Read more here

2. 15-member foreign delegation's J&K visit not a 'guided tour': MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in his weekly briefing at New Delhi on Thursday informed that a 15-member delegation will be arriving in Srinagar today. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar stated that the prime objective of taking the delegation to the valley was to show them how the normalcy in the UT was largely restored. Read more here

3. Delhi Police arrests three suspected ISIS terrorists

Delhi Police arrested three people with suspected ISIS links from Wazirabad on Thursday. The three were detained after a brief encounter, arms and ammunition were also recovered from them. Further investigations are underway and police are conducting raids in several places. Read more here

4. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visits Siachen, meets soldiers

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited Siachen, the highest and coldest battlefield in the world, on Thursday to boost the morale of the soldiers deployed there. General Naravane paid tribute at the Siachen War Memorial where names of soldiers martyred in the line of duty protecting India in the icy wilderness are inscribed. Read more here

5. Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna suspended, several IPS officers transferred in UP

The Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday suspended Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Vaibhav Krishna. The action was taken after a forensic lab in Gujarat confirmed the authenticity of his video chat with a woman that had gone viral on the social media a few days ago. Krishna had termed the viral video as doctored but the forensic report said that "no sign of edit, alteration, medication, morphing was observed in this video". Read more here

Live TV

6. Box Office report: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' races towards Rs 200 crore

Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's 'Good Newwz' is racing towards scoring a double century at the box office just two weeks after its release. As of now, 'Good Newwz' has earned Rs 175 crore and on Wednesday, it made Rs 4.77 crore. Read more here

7. Irfan Pathan puts India above Australia, says Virat Kohli's team has the edge

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels that the Men in Blue have the edge over Australia in terms of talent and confidence ahead of the two teams' three-match ODI series starting January 14 in Mumbai. Read more here

8. Jawaani Jaaneman trailer review: Saif Ali Khan-Tabu in a new-age uber cool family drama

Meet uber-cool Saif Ali Khan, who is unmarried but an accidental father to debutant Alaya F in 'Jawaani Jaaneman' which looks quirky and full of humour. The storyline will puzzle the viewers as the 2.31-minute long trailer gives us a sneak-peek into what plot is all about. Read more here

9. Saina Nehwal storms into Malaysia Masters quarters, faces Carolina Marin

Ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Thursday came out with a spectacular performance as she defeated South Korea's An Se Young in her second-round clash of the ongoing Malaysia Masters. The London Olympics bronze medallist defeated eight-seed Young 25-23, 21-12 in a match that lasted for 39 minutes to make it to the quarter-finals. Read more here