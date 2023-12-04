trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2695213
'Tough To Digest...': BSP Chief Mayawati Expresses Shock Over BJP's Win

Mayawati said that the atmosphere during the entire election was completely different and interesting like a close fight, but the election result being completely different from it and being completely one-sided, is such a mysterious matter which requires serious thinking. 

The opposition parties have already blamed EVM for the BJP's victory in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Now, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also raised a question mark on the one-sided results saying that the electoral outcomes are tough to digest. 

"It is natural for all the people to be doubtful, surprised and worried when the results of the recently held assembly general elections in four states of the country were one-sided in favour of one party because considering the entire atmosphere of the elections, such a strange result is a matter of concern for the people. Very tough to digest," said Mayawati.

Mayawati said that the atmosphere during the entire election was completely different and interesting like a close fight, but the election result being completely different from it and being completely one-sided, is such a mysterious matter which requires serious thinking. "A terrible 'mistake' in sensing people's pulse, a new topic of election discussion. BSP fought this election with full vigour, which brought new life in the atmosphere, but they should not be disappointed at all by such a strange result, but we should try to move forward taking inspiration from Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar," she said.

Mayawati further added that in view of the election result and to prepare for the Lok Sabha election, an all India meeting of the party will be convened in Lucknow on 10th December to discuss the ground reports. "The Ambedkarite movement will never lose the courage to move forward without being disturbed by the election results," she added.

The BJP has swept the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh sending a shock-wave down the opposition parties who were expecting a close contest in the polls.

