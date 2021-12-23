हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tripura

Tripura University to introduce Japanese, Korean, Nepali language courses

The new courses and Departments would start after approval from the University Grants Commission and the Union Education Ministry.

Tripura University to introduce Japanese, Korean, Nepali language courses

Agartala: The Tripura University, a central varsity, is keen to introduce diploma courses in Japanese, Korean, Nepali and Manipuri Languages from the next academic session, officials said on Thursday.

Joint Registrar M. M. Reang said that the academic council of the University recently decided to start one-year diploma courses in Japanese, Korean, Nepali and Manipuri languages and to open Post-Graduate Departments and Diploma Courses on National Security Studies, Social Work and Manipuri dance.

"After getting the approval of the University Grants Commission and the Union Education Ministry, the new courses and Departments would start," Reang told IANS.

At present, Tripura University teaches diploma and degree courses in the tribal "Kokborok" language.

He said that currently six Bangladeshi students are studying in the central university, set up in 2007.

The Joint Registrar said that Bangladesh High Commissioner in India Muhammad Imran and Agartala-based Assistant High Commissioner Muhammad Zubaid Hussain on Wednesday interacted with Tripura University Vice-Chancellor Prof Ganga Prasad Prasain and other senior officials of the university.

