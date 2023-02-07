Turkey Earthquake: 101 NDRF Personnel Leave for Quake-Hit Country After PM Narendra Modi's Directions

New Delhi: The Turkey-Syria earthquake has created havoc in the country killing thousands of people. Until now, over 5,000 people have died and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. The earthquakes were centered in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and were felt as far away as Cairo. Hence, to provide aid to the earthquake-stricken nation, PM Narendra Modi directed two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams consisting of 101 personnel along with specially trained dog squads to Turkey by special Indian Air Force flights for undertaking search and rescue operations. The NDRF teams are accompanied by two search dogs, four-wheeled vehicles, chipping hammers, cutting tools, first aid medicines, and communication setup.

The Turkey-bound group includes five women rescuers, a doctor, and paramedics. India has directed for deployment of 02 Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) Teams consisting of 101 personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from Ghaziabad & Kolkata base to conduct rescue and relief operations in affected areas of Turkey.

Accordingly, a one-self-contained team of 51 Rescuers with Mahila Rescuers, Canines, equipment and vehicles took off for Turkey at 0300 hrs this morning and landed in Turkey. Another team comprising 50 personnel has also left for Turkey to conduct Urban Search and Rescue.

The personnel, drawn from teams based in Ghaziabad and Kolkata, boarded two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft from the Hindon air base in Ghaziabad, an NDRF officer said. "This is part of the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) measures announced by the Indian government on Monday for the earthquake-hit Turkey and neighbouring areas," the officer said.

Last night, an IAF C-17 got airborne for Türkiye. Bearing Search & Rescue teams of the @NDRFHQ, this aircraft is part of a larger relief effort that will be undertaken by the IAF along with other Indian organisations. #Türkiye#IAF_FirstResponders@IndianEmbassyTR pic.twitter.com/J8OsDd9ojn February 7, 2023

The NDRF, dressed in their trademark orange dungarees, will help rescue people trapped under the collapsed structures and render all assistance as required by local authorities and rescuers from multiple other nations, he said.

The NDRF has been part of two similar international operations -- the 2011 Japan triple disaster (earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear meltdown) and the 2015 Nepal earthquake. The government on Monday decided to rush NDRF teams along with medical aid and relief material to Turkey following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions to offer all possible assistance to the country.

Second @IAF_MCC C-17 with self-contained @NDRFHQ teams including dog squads, search & rescue equipment, extrication tools and vehicles leaves for Türkiye.



India continues to support the people of Türkiye in their hour of need. pic.twitter.com/Pkfbwrg8FF February 7, 2023

The massive earthquake that struck Monday has killed more than 4,900 people and flattened thousands of buildings in Turkey and neighbouring Syria. It was centered in Turkey's southeastern province of Kahramanmaras and was felt as far away as Cairo.

(With inputs from PTI)