UG admission at Delhi-based universities: Check details, important updates here

New Delhi: Universities are getting all set for admissions for undergraduate as well as postgraduate courses as the CBSE, CISCE, and state boards going to announce the results of class 12 board exams on July 31. If you are planning to join Delhi-based universities, you check the status and latest updates from some of the varsities below:

Delhi University: The admissions process at Delhi University (DU) will start in the third week of July. According to reports, post-graduate courses and entrance-test-based courses are likely to begin the registrations first.

"We might start the registration process (for admissions) by the third week of July," DU admissions Chairman, Rajeev Gupta, told PTI.

"There are chances that we might start the registration process for the nine entrance-based courses and postgraduate courses by that time in the first phase and then the registration process for the merit-based courses. The gap between the two phases won’t be more than a week or 10 days," he added.

It is important to note that the admissions to DU for undergraduate courses are merit-based and depend on Class 12th scores.

IP University: The registration process for both entrance-based as well as merit-based courses has been started by the IP University. Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website: ipu.ac.in. The last day to apply for UG, PG, and diploma courses at IP University is July 15.

IPU CET 2021 will be a 150-minute exam and will be conducted in a computer-based mode. The question paper will carry 600 marks and contain a total of 150 questions.

Ambedkar University: The admissions at Ambedkar University will begin from July 12 or UG courses while the registrations for PG courses will begin in the last week of July.

Delhi Skill University: The admissions process has already been started by Delhi Skill University for degree and diploma courses. The last date for registration to enroll in diploma courses is July 27 while candidates can apply by August 10 ‏for degree course admissions.

Students can access further information for application forms and procedures on the official website: dseuonline.in.

