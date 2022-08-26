Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all party posts. He has also given up the primary membership of Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad has sent a five-page resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Ghulam Nabi Azad has been considered a big face of Congress. In the past he has been the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is therefore with great regret and an extremely leaden heart that I have decided to sever my half a century old assocation with Indian National Congress," read Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/X49Epvo1TP — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote, "It is therefore with great regret and a very emotional heart that I have decided to break my half century old association with the Indian National Congress."

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad severs all ties with Congress Party pic.twitter.com/RuVvRqGSj5 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2022

Ghulam Nabi Azad has given reasons in English to Sonia Gandhi in his resignation written in five pages. He accuses Rahul Gandhi of demolishing the party. Azad said, "Unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him."