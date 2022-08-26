NewsIndia
GHULAM NABI AZAD

'Unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi...' Ghulam Nabi Azad makes EXPLOSIVE remark, says 'He DEMOLISHED...'

Ghulam Nabi Azad has sent a five-page resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. He has been considered a big face of Congress. In the past he has been the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 12:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Ghulam Nabi Azad has given reasons in English to Sonia Gandhi in his resignation written in five pages.
  • He accuses Rahul Gandhi of demolishing the consultative mechanism in the party.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned from all party posts. He has also given up the primary membership of Congress. Ghulam Nabi Azad has sent a five-page resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Ghulam Nabi Azad has been considered a big face of Congress. In the past he has been the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

In his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad wrote, "It is therefore with great regret and a very emotional heart that I have decided to break my half century old association with the Indian National Congress."

Ghulam Nabi Azad has given reasons in English to Sonia Gandhi in his resignation written in five pages. He accuses Rahul Gandhi of demolishing the party. Azad said, "Unfortunately after the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him."

Ghulam Nabi AzadRahul GandhiSonia Gandhiresignation

