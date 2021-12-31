UP Assembly polls: Home Minister Amit Shah to address public rally in Ayodhya today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Ayodhya and address a public rally at GIC ground under Ayodhya Sadar Assembly seat on Friday (December 31, 2021).

The Union Home Minister will visit Shri Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya at 10:15 AM, followed by his visit to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple in Ayodhya at 10:30 AM.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Twitter handle on Thursday announced that Shah will address a public meeting in Ayodhya (Rural) at noon today.

Additionally, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to hold a public meeting program at 2 pm at Sant Kabir Nagar in Gorakhapur. At 4:00 pm, Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bareilly and will address an Organizational meeting in Bareilly at 7 PM.

This visit by the Union Minister holds importance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

