UP CM Yogi Adityanath to set up Ramayan Museum and Cultural Centre in Ayodhya soon

Ayodhya: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to set up an international level 'Ramayan Museum and Cultural Centre' on 10 acres of land at the Ram Snehi Ghat that lies between Ayodhya and Lucknow.

This will enable people to get a "grand and divine darshan" of Lord Ram's life at one location.

According to a state government spokesman, the proposed museum will also have performances of the Ramayana through puppets from Russia, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and others including from India.

A kitchen with dishes from Madhubani, Awadh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka will also be operational.

A brainchild of the Chief Minister, construction of the `Ramayana Museum and Cultural Centre is proposed to take shape in about 10 acres of land marked on the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway, 54 km from Lucknow and 64 km from Ayodhya.

Ramayan-era arts, culture, handicrafts, folk cuisine, `Ramayan Vishwa Yatra Vithika`, `Ram Van Gaman Marg`, Ramayan-based art gallery, Ramayan-based library, research and publication centre, presentation of Ramayan through puppetry, Ramlila performances in the campus will be the major attractions of the centre.

A special centre for handicrafts will be established and special souvenirs will be made. Handicrafts are available in all styles of the country, such as terracotta, cast, metal, paper mache, textiles and stones and these will be put on display and sold as souvenirs.

The Ramayan World Yatra Vithika will showcase the culture of Ram, as it is present in all the countries of the world. Related photographs, videos will be shown virtually. Continuous chanting of the Ram Charitmanas will be done at the centre.

The Ram Vanagaman Marg will have videos of 280 sites while there will also be a gallery of paintings of Ramayan in folk style, miniature style and modern painting style.

In the forest area, there will be separate plantations of the Ramayan trees in a rectangular form. Construction will be done keeping in mind arrangements for the stay of the domestic and foreign tourists on the campus.

Large rooms for group passengers, some dormitories and some single rooms will be built. Four large rooms will be built for administrative control. Passengers will have the facility of group hymns in the morning and evening. Multilevel parking and about two dozen toilets for women and men will be built.

Director of the Department of Culture, Shishir said that the land has been earmarked in Bhavaniyapur Khevli village for the establishment of `Ramayana Museum and Cultural Centre.

He said that the detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared by IIT Kharagpur. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 150 crore. The centre will be run by the Ayodhya Research Institute.

