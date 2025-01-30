Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2850951https://zeenews.india.com/india/up-congress-mp-rakesh-rathore-arrested-in-rape-cass-2850951.html
NewsIndia
CONGRESS MP

UP: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested In Rape Cass

Rathore was addressing a press conference when Kotwali Nagar police reached his residence to take him into custody.

|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 02:58 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore Arrested In Rape Cass Picture source: X/ANI

Sitapur: Congress MP Rakesh Rathore was arrested from his residence here in a rape case on Thursday, a day after the Allahabad High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

Rathore was addressing a press conference when Kotwali Nagar police reached his residence to take him into custody.

An FIR was lodged against Rathore on January 17 on a complaint by a woman who accused him of repeatedly raping her over four years after promising to marry her.

Authorities are continuing their probe into the matter.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK